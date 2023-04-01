Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $66,000 Stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,855,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,009 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,523,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,993,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Shares of KRG opened at $20.92 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.86, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,371.43%.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

