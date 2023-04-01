Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $839,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,068 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Visa by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 4,197 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,757,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $225.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.74. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $234.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Mizuho increased their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

