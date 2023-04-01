Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $88,000 Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DQ. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $430,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 358.8% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 27.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 14,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 243.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 106.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 22,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Daqo New Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DQ stock opened at $46.84 on Friday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $77.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $864.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 40.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 19.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Daqo New Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.