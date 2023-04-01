Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Invests $103,000 in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,123,000 after purchasing an additional 366,251 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,467,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,888,000 after acquiring an additional 83,672 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,362,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,476,000 after acquiring an additional 42,336 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at $78,894,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on JinkoSolar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

JinkoSolar Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of JKS opened at $51.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.72. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $76.92.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About JinkoSolar

(Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.