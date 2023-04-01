Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Invests $43,000 in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 759 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 98,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 25,340 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 10,676 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $60.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.59. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $92.99.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.24%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

