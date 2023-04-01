Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Invests $52,000 in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 334.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank INC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Stock Up 3.4 %

SEE opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.10. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $41.24 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 254.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 23.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SEE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.82.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Stories

