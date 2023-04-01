Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Makes New $47,000 Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 132 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 146.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,322,000 after acquiring an additional 365,935 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in United Rentals by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,729,000 after buying an additional 248,072 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in United Rentals by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after buying an additional 221,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,477,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI opened at $395.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $481.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $431.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.08.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total transaction of $2,068,940.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,927,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $544.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Rentals to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $430.85.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

