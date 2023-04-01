Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 38,459 Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 96.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,459 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the first quarter worth $4,993,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the third quarter worth $1,133,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the first quarter worth $1,326,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the first quarter worth $1,182,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the fourth quarter worth $826,000.

NXTG stock opened at $69.49 on Friday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1-year low of $53.16 and a 1-year high of $77.62. The firm has a market cap of $493.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.98 and its 200-day moving average is $62.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

