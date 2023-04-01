Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 6,412 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,412 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 582.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,038,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,960,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980,057 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 699.4% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,604,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,585,000 after buying an additional 2,279,121 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 117.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,233,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,815,000 after buying an additional 1,746,803 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter worth $28,248,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,582,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,157,000 after purchasing an additional 657,246 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWZ stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.38. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $39.59.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

