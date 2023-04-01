Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 75 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 69.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 975.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at $67,230,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.73, for a total transaction of $241,139.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,145,437.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,377 shares of company stock worth $2,602,803. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $206.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.43, a P/E/G ratio of 96.11 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $248.92.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Workday from $223.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Workday from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Workday from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.19.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

