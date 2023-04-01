Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Takes Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in CSX by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after buying an additional 4,158,204 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CSX by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,177,000 after buying an additional 3,390,853 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,808,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,089,000 after buying an additional 3,112,926 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 2,349.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,947,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 2,826,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $38.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.29.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.68%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Benchmark lowered their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.39.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

