Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Takes Position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth $607,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,724,000. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.65.

Shares of MBLY opened at $43.27 on Friday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $48.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.94.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

