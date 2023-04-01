Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799,313 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $115.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.81. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

