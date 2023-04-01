Mike Armitage Purchases 8,334 Shares of Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML) Stock

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Rating) insider Mike Armitage purchased 8,334 shares of Central Asia Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 240 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £20,001.60 ($24,575.01).

Central Asia Metals Price Performance

Shares of Central Asia Metals stock opened at GBX 236.50 ($2.91) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 268.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 249.44. Central Asia Metals plc has a 12 month low of GBX 204 ($2.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 299 ($3.67). The firm has a market cap of £429.55 million, a PE ratio of 492.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Central Asia Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Central Asia Metals’s payout ratio is 4,583.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Central Asia Metals

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Central Asia Metals from GBX 325 ($3.99) to GBX 265 ($3.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

