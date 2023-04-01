MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

MiMedx Group Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $3.41 on Friday. MiMedx Group has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $5.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39.

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.31 million. As a group, analysts predict that MiMedx Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MiMedx Group news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 12,355 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $52,385.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,188.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MiMedx Group news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 15,555 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $70,464.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 349,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,605.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 12,355 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $52,385.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,188.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,362 shares of company stock worth $273,866. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 311.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,025,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 107,550 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 77,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 96,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 58,176 shares in the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

