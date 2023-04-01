Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.80 and last traded at $22.80. Approximately 18,192 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 304,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.36.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 27,979 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares during the period.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its products include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz in May 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

