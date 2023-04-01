Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.80 and last traded at $22.80. Approximately 18,192 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 304,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.36.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.35.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its products include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz in May 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.
