ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.44% of ModivCare worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MODV. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $776,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ModivCare by 8.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ModivCare by 24.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ModivCare by 60.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ModivCare by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MODV shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of ModivCare from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ModivCare from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ MODV opened at $84.08 on Friday. ModivCare Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.06 and a twelve month high of $121.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.20, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.70.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.63. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 26,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,108,856.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,399,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,781,688.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

ModivCare, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services, which offer integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

