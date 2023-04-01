Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Lowered to $57.50 at Morgan Stanley

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley to $57.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.50 to $56.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.68. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $39.58 and a 52 week high of $54.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $125,024.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,252.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 6.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

