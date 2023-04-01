Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Shares Gap Up to $97.31

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $97.31, but opened at $101.42. Moog shares last traded at $101.42, with a volume of 151 shares changing hands.
Moog Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.00 and a 200-day moving average of $88.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.18.
Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $760.10 million for the quarter.
Moog Increases Dividend
About Moog
Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.
