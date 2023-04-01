MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 528.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $311,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,634 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,483,000 after buying an additional 4,112,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $40.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $230.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.62. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

