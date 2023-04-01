My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Reaches $0.0657 on Major Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for about $0.0657 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $498,850.81 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,195 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

