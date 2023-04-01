MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director Maurice E. Moore Sells 9,004 Shares

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) Director Maurice E. Moore sold 9,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $1,073,366.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,860.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MYR Group Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $126.01 on Friday. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.77 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.83.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.41. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $863.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. MYR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of MYR Group

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MYR Group from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 60.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,868,000 after buying an additional 77,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

(Get Rating)

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Featured Articles

