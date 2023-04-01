Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.74.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $129,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,198 shares of company stock worth $712,669 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

Nasdaq Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 140,571 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 197.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 208.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,411,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,988,000 after purchasing an additional 953,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in Nasdaq by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq stock opened at $54.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.96. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.50%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

See Also

