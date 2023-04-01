Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Down 6.4% Following Insider Selling

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) shares were down 6.4% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $53.19 and last traded at $53.24. Approximately 466,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,402,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.90.

Specifically, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 2,387 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $99,203.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,853 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,330.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,212 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $324,784.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,016.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $99,203.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,330.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,366 shares of company stock valued at $9,223,194. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.27.

The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.70.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.03. Natera had a negative net margin of 66.79% and a negative return on equity of 106.67%. The business had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.48) EPS. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Natera

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 4,595.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 970.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

