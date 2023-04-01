Needham & Company LLC Cuts nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target to $33.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded nCino from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on nCino from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stephens cut their target price on nCino to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on nCino from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.83.

Shares of NCNO opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.10. nCino has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $47.97.

In related news, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 6,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $160,465.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other nCino news, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 6,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $160,465.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $173,083.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,882,439.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,445 shares of company stock valued at $514,063. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in nCino by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in nCino by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in nCino by 218.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in nCino by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

