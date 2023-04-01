Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Trading Down 2.7%

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.97 and last traded at $3.98. 138,059 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 737,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NRDY. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Nerdy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Nerdy from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nerdy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.90.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Nerdy Trading Up 6.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57.

Insider Transactions at Nerdy

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 21.76% and a negative return on equity of 98.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 43,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $118,600.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 969,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,180.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 43,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $118,600.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 969,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,180.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi Robinson sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $58,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,124,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,385.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,503 shares of company stock worth $464,218 over the last 90 days. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nerdy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDY. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Nerdy during the first quarter worth about $55,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,344,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 76,776 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nerdy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 75,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

About Nerdy

(Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.