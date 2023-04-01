Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) Trading Up 5.5%

Netlist, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.89 and last traded at $3.85. 455,059 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 795,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netlist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77.
Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
