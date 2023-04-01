Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Raymond James increased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Newmont in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $4.32 per share.

Get Newmont alerts:

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of TSE NGT opened at C$66.21 on Thursday. Newmont has a twelve month low of C$51.44 and a twelve month high of C$108.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.60 billion, a PE ratio of -82.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.95 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.532 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -275.00%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.