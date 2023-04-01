NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) Director Sol J. Barer Acquires 400,000 Shares

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) Director Sol J. Barer acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.41 per share, with a total value of $164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,217,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,303.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NexImmune Trading Down 2.6 %

NEXI opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.35. NexImmune, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexImmune

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in NexImmune by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 167,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 55,555 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in NexImmune during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexImmune during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NexImmune by 2,181.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 277,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of NexImmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. 32.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NexImmune

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

