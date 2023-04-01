NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Upgraded by Erste Group Bank to “Buy”

Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NEE opened at $77.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $153.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.44. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

