Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Stock Price Down 20%

Shares of Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating) dropped 20% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 134,884 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 308,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.19, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

About Nexus Gold

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property include the McKenzie Gold Project covering an area of approximately 1,348 hectares located in Red Lake, Ontario.

