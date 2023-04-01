Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOMD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, February 26th.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods Stock Down 1.6 %

NOMD stock opened at $18.74 on Monday. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $766.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.13 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 0.7% during the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 183,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 3.7% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 37,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.