Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Major Shareholder Purchases $23,150.00 in Stock

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 5,000 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $23,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,126,971 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,875.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 100,000 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $464,000.00.

Noodles & Company Price Performance

Noodles & Company stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52.

Institutional Trading of Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $136.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,875,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,314,000 after buying an additional 19,452 shares during the period. Mill Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,409,000 after buying an additional 131,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,997,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,407,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 230,800 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,163,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NDLS. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Noodles & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Co engages in the business of development and operation of fast-casual restaurants that serve noodle and pasta dishes, soups, salads, and appetizers. The firm also offers pleasant dining, pick-up, and delivery experiences by quickly preparing fresh food with friendly service. The company was founded by Aaron Kennedy in 1995 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

