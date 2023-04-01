Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Major Shareholder Purchases $23,150.00 in Stock

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 5,000 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $23,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,126,971 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,875.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 17th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 100,000 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $464,000.00.
Noodles & Company Price Performance
Noodles & Company stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52.
Institutional Trading of Noodles & Company
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,875,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,314,000 after buying an additional 19,452 shares during the period. Mill Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,409,000 after buying an additional 131,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,997,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,407,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 230,800 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,163,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on NDLS. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Noodles & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.
About Noodles & Company
Noodles & Co engages in the business of development and operation of fast-casual restaurants that serve noodle and pasta dishes, soups, salads, and appetizers. The firm also offers pleasant dining, pick-up, and delivery experiences by quickly preparing fresh food with friendly service. The company was founded by Aaron Kennedy in 1995 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Noodles & Company (NDLS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.