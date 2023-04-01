Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.93 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued on Monday, March 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn $6.93 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.83. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $8.60 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NOG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

NYSE NOG opened at $30.35 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.04.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $445.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.08 million. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 29,141 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 22,033 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

