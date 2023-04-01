NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.33.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on NovoCure from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday, March 17th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $23,107,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,015.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $23,107,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,015.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $159,860.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,748 shares of company stock valued at $24,674,511. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NovoCure Stock Up 3.3 %
NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $60.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.34 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.90. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $120.03.
NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $128.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.20 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 20.98%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NovoCure will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.
NovoCure Company Profile
NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NovoCure (NVCR)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.