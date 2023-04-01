Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Posts Earnings Results

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Nuvve had a negative return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1,412.99%.
Nuvve Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NVVE opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.81. Nuvve has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $10.25.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Nuvve from $11.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nuvve
Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuvve (NVVE)
