Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Posts Earnings Results

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Nuvve had a negative return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1,412.99%.

Nuvve Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVVE opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.81. Nuvve has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Nuvve from $11.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuvve

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Nuvve by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Nuvve by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Nuvve by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Nuvve by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Nuvve by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

Featured Stories

