Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocuphire Pharma’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Ocuphire Pharma Stock Down 2.1 %

OCUP opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01. Ocuphire Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocuphire Pharma

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ocuphire Pharma by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 806,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 265,719 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Ocuphire Pharma by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 440,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 83,123 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in Ocuphire Pharma by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 328,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ocuphire Pharma by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ocuphire Pharma by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 21,498 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.