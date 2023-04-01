Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OHI. Credit Suisse Group cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.22.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average of $29.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 149.72%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,534.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,800,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,216 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after buying an additional 2,448,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,004 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,626,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

