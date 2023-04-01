OmniAb’s (OABI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on OABI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.29.

OmniAb Stock Up 4.8 %

OmniAb stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. OmniAb has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82.

About OmniAb

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

