OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

OpGen Trading Up 12.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $1.33 on Friday. OpGen has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of OpGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in OpGen by 571.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85,754 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in OpGen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in OpGen by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 534,960 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in OpGen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. 16.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. The firm’s also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improving patient outcomes, and decreasing the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

Featured Stories

