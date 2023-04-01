Optiscan Imaging Limited (ASX:OIL) Insider Robert Cooke Purchases 217,500 Shares

Optiscan Imaging Limited (ASX:OIL – Get Rating) insider Robert Cooke acquired 217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$19,357.50 ($12,905.00).

Optiscan Imaging Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38.

Get Optiscan Imaging alerts:

About Optiscan Imaging

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Optiscan Imaging Limited develops and commercializes confocal microscopes for clinical and pre-clinical applications in Australia, Germany, and Internationally. It offers FIVE2 (ViewnVivo) system, a miniaturized confocal endomicroscopes use for clinical, translational, pre-clinical, and other research.

Receive News & Ratings for Optiscan Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optiscan Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.