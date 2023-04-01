Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Orrstown Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.23.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.58 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 14,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $333,234.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,191.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 14,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $333,234.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,191.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher D. Holt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,685 shares in the company, valued at $149,276.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,190 shares of company stock worth $89,010 and have sold 20,325 shares worth $467,784. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

