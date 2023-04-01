Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Otonomy Price Performance

NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.58. Otonomy has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $2.54.

Institutional Trading of Otonomy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Otonomy by 17.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 126,747 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in Otonomy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Otonomy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Otonomy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,621,000. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP increased its stake in Otonomy by 7,609.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 2,312,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

