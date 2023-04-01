Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OC. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Owens Corning from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.92.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE OC opened at $95.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. Owens Corning has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 16.40%.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.