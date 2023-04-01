Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Major Shareholder Buys $352,294.50 in Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) major shareholder James D. Dondero acquired 234,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $352,294.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,134,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 19.8 %

NASDAQ PRTK opened at $2.54 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CM Management LLC boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 120,393 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,916,099 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 163,629 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 14,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several research firms have issued reports on PRTK. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.