Parisi Gray Wealth Management Takes $220,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $182.30 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.86 and a 12-month high of $186.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus upped their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.23.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

