Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Park City Group Price Performance
Park City Group stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The firm has a market cap of $115.61 million, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.12. Park City Group has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $6.60.
Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park City Group
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in Park City Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 460,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 47.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Park City Group
Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.
