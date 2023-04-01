Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Price Performance

Park City Group stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The firm has a market cap of $115.61 million, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.12. Park City Group has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $6.60.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter.

Park City Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park City Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Park City Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in Park City Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 460,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 47.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park City Group

(Get Rating)

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

See Also

