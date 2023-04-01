Park National (NYSE:PRK) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $117.33 and last traded at $117.33. Approximately 873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 56,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park National in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Park National Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.74.

About Park National

Park National ( NYSE:PRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.57). Park National had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Further Reading

