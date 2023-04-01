Parker Harris Sells 1,250 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.40, for a total transaction of $239,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at $19,093,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.87, for a total transaction of $232,337.50.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $225,037.50.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $231,237.50.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00.

CRM opened at $199.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.78 billion, a PE ratio of 951.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $222.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

