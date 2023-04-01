Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

PDCO stock opened at $26.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average is $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $35.29.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,099,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,558,000 after purchasing an additional 147,277 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Patterson Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,117,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,428,000 after acquiring an additional 100,416 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,971,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,283,000 after acquiring an additional 34,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Patterson Companies by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,875,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,070,000 after acquiring an additional 91,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Patterson Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,815,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,912,000 after acquiring an additional 31,517 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

